Ford launches new automated driving tech subsidiary

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday announced the formation of a unit that will develop automated driving technology for the automaker's vehicles.

Dubbed Latitude AI, the unit will be a wholly-owned Ford subsidiary that initially will focus on developing a hands-free, eyes-off system for next-generation Ford vehicles, according to a news release.

The announcement comes months after Ford disbanded Argo AI, a self-driving vehicle technology company in which the automaker was a major investor along with Volkswagen AG. Ford said in October that it was shutting down Argo AI due to the immense challenges and steep costs associated with developing Level 4 fully self-driving advanced driver assistance systems. Executives said continuing down that path would have required at least five more years and billions more dollars in investment in Argo after Ford previously expected to bring Level 4 ADAS technology to market by 2021.

Instead, executives said Ford would focus on L2+ and L3 ADAS systems. Ford hired about 550 Argo employees to continue working on ADAS technology for the automaker.

“We’re optimistic about a future for L4 ADAS," CEO Jim Farley said at the time, "but profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off, and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves.”

In announcing the creation of Latitude, Ford said the initiative supported its "strategic shift" to focus on Level 2 and Level 3 autonomy for personal vehicles.

Latitude will be based in Pittsburgh, where Argo was headquartered. The team will be supported by additional engineering hubs in Dearborn and Palo Alto, California, Ford said. Latitude also will operate a highway-speed test track in Greenville, South Carolina.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski