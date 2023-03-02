Ford sales up 22% in February on better inventory flow

Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales rose 22% year-over-year in February, bolstered by a healthier flow of new-vehicle inventory.

The Dearborn automaker sold 157,606 vehicles last month, up from 129,273 in February 2022. Through the first two months of the year, sales are up 11.4%.

The majority of Ford's February sales — nearly 145,000 units — came from internal combustion engine vehicles, but the automaker's sales of battery-electric vehicles were up 68% from a year ago to 3,523. Ford is investing $50 billion in electrification through 2026, and has three battery-electric vehicles on the market: the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning and the E-Transit cargo van.

Meanwhile, hybrid vehicle sales were up 33% while combustion engine vehicle sales climbed 20.5% from a year ago.

Better inventory flow supported the strong sales month. Ford reported having roughly 345,000 units in gross stock to end the month.

Results across nameplates were mixed, however. Sales of the Bronco Sport, Escape, Mustang Mach-E, Edge, Ranger and Transit Connect were down in February. The automaker attributed the dip in Mach-E sales to the all-electric vehicle's plant in Mexico being down for seven weeks to prepare it to boost production capacity.

But sales were up for some of Ford's most popular models, including the full-size Bronco SUV, which saw sales rise 112% over last February. Sales of the Explorer and Expedition SUVs also were up more than 100%, and F-Series was up 21.5%.

Ford reported selling 1,336 units of the electric F-150 Lightning last month. Also Thursday, the company said it would restart Lightning production March 13 after several weeks of downtime while it sorted out a battery issue.

The Maverick compact pickup posted an 89% year-over-year sales increase in February.

Sales of Ford's luxury Lincoln brand were up 4%.

Ford said the strong results helped it grow its market share for the month by 1.4 percentage points over last year, bringing its total to 13.3%.

