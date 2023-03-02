Ford to restart F-150 Lightning production March 13

Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it will restart production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning March 13.

Production has been down for about a month while the Dearborn automaker worked with battery supplier SK On on a fix for an issue that led to a battery fire in a Lightning unit in a holding lot at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn. where the truck is assembled.

"We will restart production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (REVC) on March 13, allowing time for SK On’s battery cells to be built into battery arrays and packs and be delivered to the Lightning production line," Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg said in a statement. "In the weeks ahead, we will continue to apply our learnings and work with SK On’s team to ensure we continue delivering high-quality battery packs — down to the battery cells. As REVC ramps up production, we will continue holding already-produced vehicles while we work through engineering and parts updates."

This is a developing story.

