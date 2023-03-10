Ford recalls 18 F-150 Lightnings over battery issue

Ford Motor Co. said Friday that it is recalling 18 F-150 Lightning pickup trucks due to a battery cell manufacturing defect.

The recall follows a five-week production shutdown at the Dearborn plant where the all-electric truck is manufactured. The automaker previously said that production is slated to resume Monday after the issue was identified and remedied.

The company said Friday that the issue leading to the defect occurred over a four-week span starting at the end of last year.

"We recently established that 18 vehicles containing cells from that four-week period had made it to dealers and customers," spokesperson Emma Bergg said in a statement.

The issue was identified during a quality issue after a battery issue caused a Lightning unit to catch fire Feb. 4.

"The root cause identified was related to battery cell production at the SK On plant in Georgia," Bergg said. "Together with SK On, we have confirmed the root cases and have implemented quality actions."

The automaker said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall. Production is slated to resume Monday as previously announced "with clean stock of battery plants," per Ford.

This is a developing story. Check detroitnews.com for updates.

