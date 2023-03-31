Here's how much Ford CEO Jim Farley made last year

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley received nearly $21 million in total compensation in 2022 — down 8% from what he pocketed the year prior.

The total compensation package that Farley, 60, earned last year included a base salary of $1.7 million, $15.1 million in stock awards, and nearly $2.8 million in an incentive. He received nearly $1.4 million worth of other compensation in the form of perks like the use of private aircraft. That's according to an annual proxy statement Ford filed Friday.

Farley's total compensation amounted to 281 times the median total compensation of all Ford employees last year: $74,691.

That's down from 2021, Farley's first full year as CEO, when he brought in $22.8 million in total compensation. That marked a 93% increase from 2020, when he became CEO in October after previously serving as chief operating officer.

In a letter to shareholders attached to the proxy statement, Bill Ford Jr., Ford's executive chair, acknowledged that Ford's 2022 financial results "did not meet our high expectations." Ford reported a $2 billion net loss for 2022.

"Although issues relating to cost and supply chain persist, we are addressing these challenges head on and moving with urgency to accelerate Ford’s transformation. I am confident in our Ford+ plan, our leadership, and our people," he wrote. "The road ahead is incredibly exciting. Our vehicles, technologies, and services continue to earn the enthusiasm of the public and trust of our customers across each of our three automotive businesses: Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro."

Ford+ is the company's growth plan, centered on three separate business units dedicated, respectively, to combustion engine and hybrid vehicles; electric vehicles and software; and products and services for commercial customers. The company is investing $50 billion in electrification as it aims to reach an annual EV production rate of 2 million units by the end of 2026.

Bill Ford Jr.'s total compensation was $17.3 million in 2022, down from 2021.

In 2021, Farley received a base salary of $1.7 million, stock awards worth just over $16 million and an incentive of $3.7 million for a total of $21.5 million in direct compensation. In addition, he received nearly $1.4 million in retirement and fringe benefits such as use of company cars, insurance and tax preparation. His total remuneration was 356 times what the median employee earned, which Ford reports was $64,003 that year.

Bill Ford, meanwhile, received a total of $18.7 million in compensation in 2021, including a $1.7 million base salary, $13.8 million in stock awards, $1.1 million in incentives and $2.1 million in other compensation.

And John Lawler received $9.4 million in total compensation in 2021, his first full year as chief financial officer. In 2021, Ford booked profits of $17.9 billion.

Rival General Motors Co. has not yet released its executive compensation numbers for 2022. Ford will host its annual meeting virtually at 8:30 a.m. May 11.

