Ford sales up 10.1% in first quarter, ranking Blue Oval with market gainers

Ford Motor Co.'s sales rose 10.1% year-over-year in the first quarter, lifting the Blue Oval to the best-selling brand — but not manufacturer — in the country for the January-March period.

The Dearborn automaker sold 475,906 vehicles in the quarter, up from 432,132 in the same period last year. Those sales include sales of Ford brand internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles for retail customers; fleet sales; and sales of the company's luxury Lincoln brand.

"Ford is off to a fast start to the year," Andrew Frick, Ford's vice president of sales, distribution and trucks, said in a statement. "Ford’s sales growth and investments are a direct result of strong customer demand across our truck, SUV, and electric vehicle segments. And this year’s highly anticipated new product launches with Super Duty, Escape, Mustang and Ranger, will only add to this momentum."

Ford's sales of 10,866 electric vehicles were up 41% from a year ago. The automaker currently has three EVs on the market: the F-150 Lightning pickup truck, with 4,291 sales in the first quarter; the Mustang Mach-E, sales of which were down because Ford said the crossover SUV's plant was down for several weeks in preparation for a production increase; and the E-Transit cargo van. The company reaffirmed Tuesday that it is on track to hit its target of boosting the F-150 Lightning's production run rate to 150,000 vehicles this year.

In the lucrative and competitive truck and van segment, Ford reported sales growth of 19.6% over the first quarter of 2022, driven by F-Series pickups and the Transit Van. F-Series sales were up 21.1%.

The automaker — which is moving to boost production for a number of its popular vehicles — attributed the strong performance of the Blue Oval brand to sales of the F-Series, Bronco and Mustang, as well as to strength in the commercial and electric vehicle segments.

This is a developing story and will update.

