Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices across lineup, reopens order banks

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday will reopen order banks for the Mustang Mach-E — again lowering prices on the battery-electric crossover amid signals that an EV price war is brewing.

The Dearborn automaker is reducing pricing across the Mach-E lineup by as much as $4,000, bringing the lowest-priced model, the select rear-wheel-drive standard range, down to $42,995 from $45,995. The highest-priced model, the GT all-wheel-drive extended range, will drop to $59,995 from $63,995.

The move to bring prices down follows aggressive price cuts by EV market leader Tesla, which has sought to spur demand and increase its sales volumes while sacrificing some of its healthy profit margins. Following in Tesla's footsteps, Ford in January reduced prices on the Mach-E.

At the same time, Ford is moving to boost volumes of the Mach-E, the inaugural offering in its first lineup of battery-electric vehicles. The plant in Mexico where the Mach-E is assembled recently went through a series of upgrades to support a ramp-up in production in the second half of this year. Ford said Tuesday that the latest changes also will bring improvements to the Mach-E, including increased battery range for the standard-range models to a targeted EPA-estimated range of 250 miles for rear wheel drive and 226 miles for all wheel drive.

Standard-range models now will be powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries, a change Ford previously announced and which it said would result in a gain in horsepower for the eAWD configuration. And standard-range models now will be able to charge to 100% more frequently via AC home charging, while DC fast charging on the road will see a slight reduction in the time needed to reach 80% battery capacity.

The Mach-E now will come standard with the hardware necessary to activate BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free highway driving system. Ford is offering a complimentary 90-day trial in addition to the existing option of paying for a three-year subscription as part of the vehicle purchase.

"We continue to find ways to improve the value of the Mustang Mach-E," Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer for Ford Model e, said in a statement. "Upgraded BlueCruise rolling out for new and existing Mustang Mach-E owners, increased range and faster DC charging times on standard range models show how we are relentlessly improving our products for our customers."

The boost in Mach-E production comes as Ford aims to hit a global run rate of 600,000 EVs annually by the end of this year and 2 million by the end of 2026 as part of its $50 billion electrification strategy. The automaker currently offers two other battery-electric products: the E-Transit cargo van and the F-150 Lightning pickup truck. It's developing its next generation of EVs.

Ford has said that the Mach-E qualifies for potential Inflation Reduction Act tax credits this year of $3,750.

