Ford posts April sales gain as F-Series comes roaring back

Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales rose 4% year-over-year in April, bolstered by strong results in the truck segment.

The Dearborn automaker sold 184,002 vehicles in the United States last month. Sales of internal combustion engine vehicles were up 5.6%, while hybrid vehicle sales slipped 6.9% and electric-vehicle sales fell 25% as the automaker continued to feel the impact of production downtime at two of its key EV plants.

In the SUV segment, sales were down 11.3% from April 2022. For the Ford brand, sales of the EcoSport, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E, Edge and Explorer all were down compared to a year ago. The Escape, a compact SUV, saw sales rise 10.5%, while the full-size Expedition was up more than 200%.

Truck and van sales, meanwhile, were up 21%, boosted by a 35.1% year-over-year gain for the F-Series franchise, Ford's profit pillar. The automaker sold 69,595 F-Series trucks last month compared to 51,517 a year ago, representing the franchise's best sales performance since before the coronavirus pandemic and related supply-chain issues. Those results were underpinned by the recent launch of the 2023 Super Duty, which Ford says is turning on dealer lots in about nine days.

Ford reported 1,335 sales of the electric F-150 Lightning, which launched last April.

Sales of the Ford Ranger, Maverick, E-Transit and Transit Connect were down, while E-Series, Transit and heavy truck sales were up.

Mustang sales were up 17.5%.

Ford's luxury Lincoln brand saw sales drop off 27.8% from last April.

Year-to-date, the automaker's U.S. results are up 8.3% from the first four months of 2022.

Ford ended the month with nearly 377,000 vehicles in gross stock.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com