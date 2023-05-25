Ford EVs to get access to Tesla charging network, CEOs say

Ford Motor Co. and competitor Tesla Inc. are teaming up on the electric-vehicle charging front by giving Ford customers access to 12,000 Tesla superchargers across the United States, Ford CEO Jim Farley said during a live Twitter Spaces event Thursday afternoon.

The agreement between the competing companies will double the number of EV fast chargers available to Ford customers, starting in the spring of 2024, Ford said in a news release.

“This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network,” Farley said in a statement. “Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EVs starting in 2025.”

Here's how the arrangement will work for customers. When the collaboration launches next year, a Tesla-developed adapter will provide drivers of Ford EVs fitted with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port access to Tesla's V3 Superchargers, according to a news release. Starting in 2025, Ford will equip future EVs with the NACS charge port, eliminating the need for an adapter.

“We’ve spent the last 10 years building an industry-leading Charging Network that enables freedom to travel and provides charging confidence for our Tesla owners," Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, said in a statement. "We’re excited to deliver on our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by welcoming Ford owners, and other electric vehicles who adopt NACS, to our thousands of Superchargers across North America.”

“Tesla has led the industry in creating a large, reliable and efficient charging system and we are pleased to be able to join forces in a way that benefits customers and overall EV adoption,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer for the Dearborn automaker's Ford Model e unit. “The Tesla Supercharger network has excellent reliability and the NACS plug is smaller and lighter. Overall, this provides a superior experience for customers.”

The two companies said that the expansion of Supercharger access to Ford EVs "creates the single largest integrated fast-charge network across the U.S. and Canada."

"We're very, very much appreciative of Ford's interest in partnering on this front," Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and Twitter, said during the live event. "So it is our intent to do everything possible to support Ford."

Farley, meanwhile, said that Ford will "obviously try and make it as affordable and competitive as possible early next year. And we'll have different kinds of payment options like subscriptions, etc."

"We're ramping production," he said, "and we think this is a huge move for our industry and for all electric customers."

