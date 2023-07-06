Ford notches 10% Q2 sales gain as U.S. auto market remains strong

As the U.S. auto industry shows signs of continued strength, Ford Motor Co. on Thursday reported a nearly 10% increase in its second-quarter sales — notching its best Q2 sales results since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dearborn automaker sold 531,662 vehicles in the United States in the April-to-June period, up from 483,688 in the same period of 2022. It reported that its Ford brand was the best-selling brand in the country in the second quarter, with Blue Oval sales growing 11.2%.

Ford truck sales were up 26.2% in the second quarter on sales of the redesigned Super Duty and improved inventory flow, according to Ford. SUV sales were down 5%.

Sales of Ford's electric vehicles were down 2.8% year-over-year in Q2, though they're up for the year.

"Ford achieved both best-selling brand and truck for six consecutive months this year on the strength of F-Series, vans, our new Escape and F-150 Lightning," Andrew Frick, Ford's vice president of sales distribution and trucks, said in a statement. "Our EV sales continue to grow."

After the plant where the Mustang Mach-E is built was down for several weeks earlier this year for retooling, Ford reported that inventory flow of the crossover electric vehicle improved toward the end of the second quarter, boosting Mach-E sales 110% in June. Mach-E sales were down 21.1% for the quarter.

Sales of the all-electric F-150 Lightning, meanwhile, rose 119% in the three-month period. The truck launched in April 2022. Lightning sales were up 4.1% from the first quarter. F-Series sales, Ford's profit center, rose 34% in the second quarter on sales of 212,516 trucks.

Lincoln, Ford's luxury brand, saw sales drop 15.2% in the second quarter and 8.9% for the first half of the ear.

Overall, the automaker's sales are up 10% year-over-year through the first six months of 2023. Ford reported having nearly 410,000 vehicles of gross stock at the end of June.

