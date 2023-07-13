Ford declares third-quarter dividend

Ford Motor Co.'s board of directors declared a third-quarter dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's outstanding common and Class B stock, the automaker said Thursday.

The dividend is payable on Sept. 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 25.

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on July 27. Ford also paid out a 15 cent-per-share dividend in the second quarter.

