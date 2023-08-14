Ford taps former Apple executive who headed up Apple TV+ to lead services business

Ford Motor Co. on Monday said it has tapped Peter Stern, a former Apple Inc. executive, to head up a new business unit focused on "software-enabled customer experiences."

Stern served as vice president of services at Apple for more than six years before he left his role in January. He helped launch services including Apple TV+, Apple News+, MLS Season Pass and more. Prior to that, he was an executive at Time Warner Cable. He started his career at management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

Stern started at Ford Monday. He'll oversee the newly-created Ford Integrated Services and report directly to CEO Jim Farley, according to a news release. The services developed by the unit will be used by Ford Blue, Model e and Pro, the business units at Ford focused, respectively, on internal combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles and software, and products and services for fleet customers.

He'll be tasked with developing the business tied to the automaker's BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system as well as "productivity and safety/security services," according to Ford; overseeing new physical services; and leading services marketing and Ford Next, a unit focused on new technology businesses whose leader is involved in a domestic violence case. That executive, Franck Louis-Victor, remains on leave from the company.

“This is transformational, because the cornerstone of our Ford+ plan is creating incredible customer services and experiences enabled by great hardware and software,” Farley said in a statement. “There’s simply no one in the world better able than Peter Stern to build this strategically vital part of our business.”

Ford reports having 550,000 paid software and services subscribers, about 80% of which are Ford Pro commercial customers. Farley has touted such services as a major opportunity for Ford, and automakers across the industry are hoping to convince customers to pay for subscription services beyond their vehicle purchase to provide a source of recurring revenue as they make the costly transition to electric vehicles.

Stern has a bachelor's degree in music and English from Harvard University and a juris doctor degree from Yale Law School. He became a member of both the New York and Connecticut bars.

At Apple, Stern ran services including Apple TV+ and Sports, iCloud, Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple One, according to a news release. He led marketing for all Apple services.

“I love creating new services businesses and this is the perfect chance to do just that,” Stern said in a statement. “The auto industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, from gas engines to electric vehicles and from human to autonomous driving.

“At the same time, the basis for differentiation is shifting from the vehicles alone to the integration of hardware, software and services. I’ll be in the middle of something truly historic and am particularly fortunate to do that at Ford, which has been democratizing automotive technology for 120 years and counting."

