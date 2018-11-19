Representative Director, Alliance EVP, Senior Vice President of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Photo: Nissan)

A Nissan Motor Co. executive who was arrested Monday along with the company's chairman has been with the company for 30 years.

Nissan representative director Greg Kelly was also the first American to sit on the Japanese carmaker's board of directors.

Company officials said Monday chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested and will be dismissed for alleged under-reporting of his income and misuse of company funds.

Officials also said Kelly was the “mastermind” of the alleged abuses.

Kelly joined the company's American subsidiary, Nissan North America Inc. in March 1988 as a senior manager and associate legal counsel, according to the company.

He was named director of human resources at the company five years later.

Kelly held various positions at the company until he became representative director, senior vice president in June 2012. He's been a Nissan representative director since February 2015.

He earned a bachelor's degree in public administration from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. He also has a law degree from the Loyola University School of Law, according to Nissan.

