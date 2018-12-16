Jaguar Land Rover will announce plans early next year to cut thousands of jobs as part of a turnaround strategy, the Financial Times reported, citing several unidentified people close to the company.
The company in January will outline the short-term part of its plan, including job losses, the report said. In October, it outlined plans to find savings of 2.5 billion pounds, including 1 billion pounds of cost reductions within 18 months, without saying how many jobs would be lost, the FT said.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/foreign/2018/12/16/jaguar-land-rover-job-cuts/38752495/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: