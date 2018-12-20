Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn (Photo: Kin Cheung / AP)

Tokyo – A Japanese court denied prosecutors’ request Thursday to extend the detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been charged with underreporting his pay.

The Tokyo District Court said it rejected the request for another 10-day detention for Ghosn over an additional allegation dealing with financial reports in recent years.

The denial is extremely rare in a country where requests from investigative authorities for extended detention are almost automatically approved. If a bail request by his lawyer is accepted by the court, Ghosn may be released within days.

Prosecutors have appealed the decision, and could take further legal steps to allow them to investigate Ghosn and co-defendant and former Nissan executive Greg Kelly longer.

Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor at Tokyo District Prosecutors’ Office, said that the court gave no reason for the decision.

“We requested for an extension because we need further investigation,” Kukimoto said. “I must say (the court decision) would affect us, but we’ll do the best we can.”

Ghosn was arrested Nov. 19 along with Kelly over allegations that they underreported Ghosn’s pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015. Both have since been charged with violation of Japan’s Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for the five-year period.

Tokyo prosecutors last week added a second allegation, that the two also underreported another 4 billion yen ($36 million) in Ghosn’s pay for 2016-2018, for which their first 10-day detention was to expire later Thursday. Prosecutors allege Ghosn’s pay was underreported by a total of nearly 10 billion yen ($80 million).

The maximum penalty for violating the financial law is up to 10 years in prison, a 10 million yen ($89,000) fine, or both. The conviction rate in Japan is more than 99 percent for any crime.

The arrest of an industry icon has triggered international attention over his nearly monthlong custody at Tokyo Detention House. Prosecutors faced criticism for separating the same allegation into two periods as a tactic to keep Ghosn and Kelly in detention longer.

Prosecutors say Ghosn and Kelly are flight risks. No trial date has been set.

If they are bailed out, they are most likely to have to remain in Japan at a place decided by the court, often at home, Kukimoto said. Requests for their bail had not been submitted by their lawyers late Thursday.

The scandal also raised concerns over the Japanese automaker and the future of its alliance with Renault SA of France.

Ghosn, a Brazillian-born Frenchman of Lebanese ancestry, was sent in by Renault in 1999 to turn around Nissan, then on the verge of bankruptcy. For two decades, Ghosn led the Japanese automaker’s rise to the world’s second-largest.

Nissan has dismissed Ghosn as chairman and Kelly as a representative director. At a board meeting Monday, Nissan put off a decision on Ghosn’s replacement.

Nissan spokesman Nicholas Maxfield declined to comment on the court’s denial on Thursday, saying in a statement that the “decisions made by the Tokyo Public Prosecutors Office are based on their own investigations and on information provided by Nissan.”

Ghosn’s downfall is seen by some as a maneuver by others at Nissan to gain power in the alliance.

