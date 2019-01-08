Share This Story!
Nissan unveils new Leaf after Ghosn’s arrest delays it
Associated Press
Published 10:56 p.m. ET Jan. 8, 2019 | Updated 11:18 p.m. ET Jan. 8, 2019
Yokohama, Japan – Nissan is showing the beefed up version of its hit Leaf electric car as the Japanese automaker seeks to distance itself from the arrest of its star executive Carlos Ghosn.
The event at Nissan Motor Co.’s Yokohama headquarters, southwest of Tokyo, had been postponed when Ghosn was arrested Nov. 19.
Ghosn has been charged with underreporting his income. Tokyo prosecutors have extended his detention through Friday, adding breach of trust allegations.
Ghosn made his first public appearance since his arrest Tuesday, and denied each allegation in the Tokyo District Court.
The new $38,000 Leaf e+ is about the same size as the model on sale, but gets more power and cruise range. The best-selling electric car competes against Tesla models and General Motors’ Bolt.
