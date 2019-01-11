The Lexus LC Convertible Concept will make its debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show. (Photo: Photo courtesy Lexus)

Just days ahead of the Detroit auto show, Lexus released photos and specs on a Convertible Concept version of its gorgeous LC coupe.

Dressed in 22-inch wheels and white leather seats with yellow stitching, the topless LC brings even more drama to Lexus’ sexiest vehicle. Judging from photographs, the roadster looks close to production, although Lexus was skimpy on product details like which drivetrain it will house.

The rear-wheel drive LC 500 coupe currently employs a throaty 471-horse V-8 and also offers a 354-horse hybrid option powered by a V-6 engine and two electric motors. With a 2+2 configuration like the coupe, the convertible's rear seats look to be cramped by the foldaway top, making them more appropriate for storage than passengers.

The convertible sports Lexus' huge signature spindle grille, which is nicely integrated with the car's flowing lines and broad hips.

“This concept takes the unmistakable design of the LC coupe and re-imagines it as a future convertible,” said chief designer Tadao Mori.

Expect the drop-top to be heavier than the 4,380-pound LC coupe, but nicely mannered given its state-of-the-art suspension and chassis engineering. The coupe starts north of $93,000 so the roadster will surely eclipse six-figures.

The car will have its live debut Monday afternoon at the North American International Auto Show, alongside an updated RC F coupe.

