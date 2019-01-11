NBA basketball superstar Stephen Curry got the Detroit auto show reveals rolling from California on Friday with a sneak peak of the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept that will debut in Cobo Center Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

NBA basketball superstar Stephen Curry got the Detroit auto show reveals rolling from California on Friday with a sneak peak of the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept that will debut in Cobo Center Monday.

The viral selfie — which the Golden State Warrior guard posted to his Facebook and Twitter pages — is an indication of how social media is changing auto shows. Automakers are increasingly debuting products way beyond the traditional show floor in order to get exclusive attention.

Like Infiniti's assist to Curry and his 8.2 million Facebook followers and 13 million Twitter followers.

"I got a nice little sneak peek of the QX Inspiration — they brought it in my driveway. This is absolutely insane," said Curry. He's an Infiniti spokesman who has done a TV ad with a QX50 crossover.

The QX is an electric concept that follows the sexy Q Inspiration sedan that Infiniti brought to the Detroit show a year ago. Infiniti says the models represent a new era of electrification for the brand.

With its batteries in the floor, the QX Inspiration showcases a palatial, lounge-like interior. Curry was impressed.

"An amazing futuristic approach that looks like you're in first class in a nice airline," Curry said.

An Infiniti rep couldn't have said it better on a Cobo stage.

