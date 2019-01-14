LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Hyundai Motor Co. has recalibrated its sporty trim for an even stiffer ride on its Elantra GT.

The Korean automaker on Monday debuted its first N Line model in the United States with the promise of more to come. The 2019 Elantra GT N Line replaces the 2018 Elantra GT Sport with newly tuned shocks and steering.

The four-door compact hatchback’s N Line model that was unveiled at the Detroit auto show is one notch below Hyundai’s top-of-the-line N product portfolio that includes the Veloster N, i30N and i30 Fastback N. From them, it borrows features such as a lower front spoiler, blacked-out side mirrors with turn signals and a bumper that accentuates the N theme.

 Other elements are unique to the N Line trim, including a different version of Hyundai’s cascading grille with a silver character line and other N Line badging. The 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged-GDI engine model with six-speed manual transmission comes shod with Michelin Pilot Sport tires on 18-inch wheels. A seven-speed dual clutch transmission with larger steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters is available as an option.

"At the front, the Elantra GT N Line has a lower front spoiler for increased aerodynamic efficiency and a unique N Line version of Hyundai’s Cascading Grille with a distinctive silver character line."
"The Elantra GT N Line includes a 1.6-liter turbocharged-GDI engine with six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed DCT with larger steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. This drivetrain produces 201 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. torque to meet performance and fuel efficiency needs."
"Red stitching and accents differentiate the N Line from the standard Elantra GT"
SmartSense features available on the Elantra GT N Line models include Smart Cruise Control with start/stop capability, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Warning.
"Available on the 2019 Elantra N Line is Hyundai’s AVN 5.0 infotainment system. This system features a fast processor for greater responsiveness, as well as an eight-inch screen. Using presets with AVN 5.0 is a snap because AM, FM and SiriusXM channels are combined on one screen. AVN 5.0 also includes HERE HD Traffic (without a subscription), bird’s eye view in Navigation maps and drivers get traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription via HD Radio."
"The driving experience has been further enhanced for N Line duty with new suspension and steering tuning, revised powertrain mounts and summer tires."
    Heated leather sport seats come standard and feature the N logo. Red stitching and accents differentiate the N Line model from the standard Elantra GT.

    The Elantra GT N Line has multi-link independent rear suspension with larger front and rear brake rotors. Like the Sport trim, the vehicle produces 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

    A technology package offers an eight-inch screen with Hyundai’s 5.0 AVN infotainment system with navigation. Safety features include forward-collision avoidance assist, lane-keep assist and driver-attention warning.

    The 2019 Elantra GT and Elantra GT N Line are on sale now for $20,540 and $23,300 respectively.

    bnoble@detroitnews.com

