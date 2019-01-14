Hyundai ups the ante on sporty Elantra GT
Detroit — Hyundai Motor Co. has recalibrated its sporty trim for an even stiffer ride on its Elantra GT.
The Korean automaker on Monday debuted its first N Line model in the United States with the promise of more to come. The 2019 Elantra GT N Line replaces the 2018 Elantra GT Sport with newly tuned shocks and steering.
The four-door compact hatchback’s N Line model that was unveiled at the Detroit auto show is one notch below Hyundai’s top-of-the-line N product portfolio that includes the Veloster N, i30N and i30 Fastback N. From them, it borrows features such as a lower front spoiler, blacked-out side mirrors with turn signals and a bumper that accentuates the N theme.
Other elements are unique to the N Line trim, including a different version of Hyundai’s cascading grille with a silver character line and other N Line badging. The 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged-GDI engine model with six-speed manual transmission comes shod with Michelin Pilot Sport tires on 18-inch wheels. A seven-speed dual clutch transmission with larger steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters is available as an option.
Heated leather sport seats come standard and feature the N logo. Red stitching and accents differentiate the N Line model from the standard Elantra GT.
The Elantra GT N Line has multi-link independent rear suspension with larger front and rear brake rotors. Like the Sport trim, the vehicle produces 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
A technology package offers an eight-inch screen with Hyundai’s 5.0 AVN infotainment system with navigation. Safety features include forward-collision avoidance assist, lane-keep assist and driver-attention warning.
The 2019 Elantra GT and Elantra GT N Line are on sale now for $20,540 and $23,300 respectively.
