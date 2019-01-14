LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Volkswagen of America said the car maker is packing its largest sedan with technology, as Americans turn to SUVs and trucks.

The only European automaker to make a showing at this year’s Detroit auto show unveiled its new 2020 Passat on Monday, eight years after a complete overhaul in design. Although the new midsize sedan keeps the same bones, almost everything else is different inside and out.

As U.S. automakers leave the sedan market and Asian companies introduce new vehicles, VW is giving the Passat a new feel without shifting it to the modern MQB chassis of the Golf and Jetta.

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Volkswagen unveiled the new 2020 Passat on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at the North American International Auto Show, showing bolder design, upgraded technology and enhanced access to convenience and driver-assistance features.
Volkswagen unveiled the new 2020 Passat on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at the North American International Auto Show, showing bolder design, upgraded technology and enhanced access to convenience and driver-assistance features. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
The new Passat continues to be powered by Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, making 174 horsepower.
The new Passat continues to be powered by Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, making 174 horsepower. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
While the 2020 Passat retains the underpinnings of the previous model, it has been completely restyled, with a dynamic coupe-like roofline and dominant grille.
While the 2020 Passat retains the underpinnings of the previous model, it has been completely restyled, with a dynamic coupe-like roofline and dominant grille. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
Convenience features include available power-folding, heated side Mirrors with memory, the Adaptive Front-lighting System with range control and cornering lights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start, rain-sensing wipers, KESSY® keyless access and push-button start, Voice Control, and Easy Open trunk.
Convenience features include available power-folding, heated side Mirrors with memory, the Adaptive Front-lighting System with range control and cornering lights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start, rain-sensing wipers, KESSY® keyless access and push-button start, Voice Control, and Easy Open trunk. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
The new Passat offers a comprehensive suite of standard and available driver-assistance technology. Every Passat includes standard Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), now with Pedestrian Monitoring, as well as Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert.
The new Passat offers a comprehensive suite of standard and available driver-assistance technology. Every Passat includes standard Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), now with Pedestrian Monitoring, as well as Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
Inside, the Passat combines a sophisticated new design and upgraded technology with a spacious cabin. The cockpit features a horizontal design, incorporating air vents that flow across the dash in a style reminiscent of premium models.
Inside, the Passat combines a sophisticated new design and upgraded technology with a spacious cabin. The cockpit features a horizontal design, incorporating air vents that flow across the dash in a style reminiscent of premium models. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
To help keep occupants comfortable, Passat offers available heated front and rear seats, power driver’s seat with memory and dualzone Climatronic® automatic climate control.
To help keep occupants comfortable, Passat offers available heated front and rear seats, power driver’s seat with memory and dualzone Climatronic® automatic climate control. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
Three interior décor designs are available, based on trim. Volkswagen’s V-Tex leatherette and Nappa leather seating surfaces are available in addition to the standard cloth seats. Four color options are offered.
Three interior décor designs are available, based on trim. Volkswagen’s V-Tex leatherette and Nappa leather seating surfaces are available in addition to the standard cloth seats. Four color options are offered. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
Standard slim LED headlights and taillights, along with more prominent Passat badging that runs the width of the trunk lid, give the car a more premium look.
Standard slim LED headlights and taillights, along with more prominent Passat badging that runs the width of the trunk lid, give the car a more premium look. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
Standard 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels enhance the sophisticated design, and 18- and 19-inch wheels are available.
Standard 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels enhance the sophisticated design, and 18- and 19-inch wheels are available. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
“Passat is the only midsize sedan to offer German driving dynamics at an affordable price and has long resonated with buyers for its combination of comfort, reliability and driving dynamics,” said Scott Keogh, CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen.
“Passat is the only midsize sedan to offer German driving dynamics at an affordable price and has long resonated with buyers for its combination of comfort, reliability and driving dynamics,” said Scott Keogh, CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
Infotainment technology gets a boost in the 2020 Passat. In addition to a new glass-covered touchscreen, MIB II Composition Media infotainment with SiriusXM® radio comes standard (three-month trial subscription included) and Discover Media with navigation is available.
Infotainment technology gets a boost in the 2020 Passat. In addition to a new glass-covered touchscreen, MIB II Composition Media infotainment with SiriusXM® radio comes standard (three-month trial subscription included) and Discover Media with navigation is available. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
Every Passat comes with standard Volkswagen Car-Net® AppConnect technology, which integrates compatible smartphones with the three major platforms — Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink® — making select apps accessible from the infotainment screen.
Every Passat comes with standard Volkswagen Car-Net® AppConnect technology, which integrates compatible smartphones with the three major platforms — Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink® — making select apps accessible from the infotainment screen. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
Available driver-assistance features include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); Lane Keeping Assist (Lane Assist), which can actively help the driver steer the car back into its lane should the vehicle start drifting into another lane without using the turn signal; and Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist) including Park Distance Control.
Available driver-assistance features include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); Lane Keeping Assist (Lane Assist), which can actively help the driver steer the car back into its lane should the vehicle start drifting into another lane without using the turn signal; and Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist) including Park Distance Control. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
A new, more contemporary instrument panel has been fitted, along with a new glass-covered infotainment touchscreen. For audiophiles, top-of-the-line models feature the Fender® Premium Audio system.
A new, more contemporary instrument panel has been fitted, along with a new glass-covered infotainment touchscreen. For audiophiles, top-of-the-line models feature the Fender® Premium Audio system. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
Every Passat model will come with a warranty covering six years or 72,000 miles, whichever occurs first. The warranty is to be transferable to a subsequent owner for its duration.
Every Passat model will come with a warranty covering six years or 72,000 miles, whichever occurs first. The warranty is to be transferable to a subsequent owner for its duration. Volkswagen
Fullscreen
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat will be available in four regular trim levels and a launch-only Limited model. It is expected to begin arriving at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the summer of 2019.
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat will be available in four regular trim levels and a launch-only Limited model. It is expected to begin arriving at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the summer of 2019. Volkswagen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    A coupe-like roofline and a “tornado” line give the car a sportier edge. A dominant grille provides a bold face to the new vehicle. It got a new fascia and standard slim LED headlight and taillights, as well. More prominent Passat lettering hangs along the trunk lid. Seventeen-inch wheels come standard, though 18- and 19-inch wheels are also available.

    Inside, the cockpit features a horizontal design with a more contemporary instrument panel. Based on the trim, there are four interior design options. Volkswagen’s V-Tex leatherette and Nappa leather seats are available in addition to the standard cloth seats with­­ four color options.

    A new glass-covered touchscreen features MIB II Composition Media Infotainment with available navigation. Volkswagen Car-Net AppConnect technology comes standard, integrating compatible smartphones with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link to make select apps accessible from the screen. Top-of-the-line models feature the Fender Premium Audio system.

    The technology doesn’t end there, though. Coming standard is forward-collision warning, front-assist emergency braking, blind-spot monitor and rear traffic alert. Other available driver-assistance features include lane assist, park assist and a combination of passive and active safety systems including an automatic post-collision braking system.

    A 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine continues to put the Passat at 174 horsepower, but a new converter and upgraded software boost output to 207 pound-feet of torque on the four trims except for a limited launch-only model.

    Volkswagen will offer a six-year, 72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on the 2020 Passat, which is expected to hit showrooms this summer.

    bnoble@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/foreign/2019/01/14/new-2020-vw-passat-premieres-detroit-auto-show/2537271002/