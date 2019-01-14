Buy Photo Dr. Herbert Diess of VW with Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam as they announce plans for a new plant there. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

Detroit — Volkswagen AG said Monday it is investing more than $800 million into a second plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The German automaker made the announcement at the North American International Auto Show. The facility is a part of VW's e-mobility future in the United States and will create 1,000 new jobs. The first electric vehicles are expected to roll out in 2022.

"We've always said we will build electric vehicles right here in North America," Volkswagen CEO Herbert Deiss said.

Read more: VW introduces restyled, tech-ified Passat for 2020

The company broke ground on its first facility that builds the Atlas SUV and Passat sedan in 2008. Deiss said that existing relationship and the talent pool in Tennessee led VW to choose Chattanooga again.

The first vehicle to be built there will be a sports utility vehicle, Volkswagen of America Inc. CEO Scott Keogh said.

"We wanted something that's in the sweet spot," Keogh said.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/foreign/2019/01/14/volkswagen-building-ev-plant-tennessee/2569251002/