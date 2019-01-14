Volkswagen to build EV plant in Tennessee
Detroit — Volkswagen AG said Monday it is investing more than $800 million into a second plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The German automaker made the announcement at the North American International Auto Show. The facility is a part of VW's e-mobility future in the United States and will create 1,000 new jobs. The first electric vehicles are expected to roll out in 2022.
"We've always said we will build electric vehicles right here in North America," Volkswagen CEO Herbert Deiss said.
Read more: VW introduces restyled, tech-ified Passat for 2020
The company broke ground on its first facility that builds the Atlas SUV and Passat sedan in 2008. Deiss said that existing relationship and the talent pool in Tennessee led VW to choose Chattanooga again.
The first vehicle to be built there will be a sports utility vehicle, Volkswagen of America Inc. CEO Scott Keogh said.
"We wanted something that's in the sweet spot," Keogh said.
bnoble@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.