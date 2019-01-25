Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa with meet with his counterparts from Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. this month to discuss improving relations among the automaker alliance members after former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest and detention, Yomiuri reported, without saying where it got the information.

The two-decade relationship between Nissan and Renault has been strained after Ghosn was arrested in November on suspicion of breaching laws surrounding the reporting of his compensation.

This month’s meeting will be the first time the three leaders have met since Jean-Dominique Senard was appointed as Renault’s chairman after Ghosn stepped down.

