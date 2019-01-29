Redford Union High graduate Toni Harris is featured in Toyota's 2019 Super Bowl ad. (Photo: Toytoa Motor North America)

Toyota Motor Corp. released its 2019 Super Bowl commercial Tuesday, featuring Redford native Toni Harris and the new RAV4 HV hybrid.

Harris, a 22-year-old football player, is a 2014 graduate of Redford Union High School. She is currently a sophomore defensive back at East Los Angeles College. Harris is the first female football player to play a non-specialist position and was the first woman to be offered a full scholarship as a non-specialist on defense.

In Toyota's Super Bowl ad, which is slated to run at the end of the second quarter, Harris drives the new 2019 RAV4 HV after a montage of her workout routine and her career as a young football player.

“I am thrilled to partner with Toyota on our like-minded quest to defy expectations, lead the charge without compromise and overcome adversity,” Harris said in a statement released by Toyota. “I hope this will inspire others who are experiencing a similar journey.”

The ad, titled "Toni," is directed by Joe Pytka, who has directed more than 80 Super Bowl commercials. This was Pytka's first commercial for Toyota.

