Female defensive back from Redford in Toyota Super Bowl ad
Toyota Motor Corp. released its 2019 Super Bowl commercial Tuesday, featuring Redford native Toni Harris and the new RAV4 HV hybrid.
Harris, a 22-year-old football player, is a 2014 graduate of Redford Union High School. She is currently a sophomore defensive back at East Los Angeles College. Harris is the first female football player to play a non-specialist position and was the first woman to be offered a full scholarship as a non-specialist on defense.
In Toyota's Super Bowl ad, which is slated to run at the end of the second quarter, Harris drives the new 2019 RAV4 HV after a montage of her workout routine and her career as a young football player.
“I am thrilled to partner with Toyota on our like-minded quest to defy expectations, lead the charge without compromise and overcome adversity,” Harris said in a statement released by Toyota. “I hope this will inspire others who are experiencing a similar journey.”
The ad, titled "Toni," is directed by Joe Pytka, who has directed more than 80 Super Bowl commercials. This was Pytka's first commercial for Toyota.
nnaughton@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @NoraNaughton
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.