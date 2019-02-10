Okemos – Was a $100,000 Porsche a lemon?

A 2015 Porsche Cayenne. (Photo: Porsche)

The Michigan appeals court says a Kent County woman will get a second chance to make her case with a jury.

Jane Meyering bought a new Porsche Cayenne in 2015, but she sued after having problems with the heating-and-cooling system.

The appeals court says an Ingham County judge wrongly disregarded Meyering’s trial testimony and ruled in favor of Porsche North America. The court says the jury should have settled the dispute.

In Michigan, a car manufacturer can be forced to buy back or replace a new vehicle if it’s not fixed after repeated attempts.

Meyering says cold air turned the windows frosty in winter. At other times, the blower motor didn’t work properly. A Lansing-area dealer replaced corroded components but said it couldn’t confirm any problems during a fourth visit.

