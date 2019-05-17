Buy Photo A Volkswagen Beetle at the Washington Auto Show has a message for politicians in the nation's capital. (Photo: Keith Laing, The Detroit News)

Washington — The U.S. Commerce Department has concluded that imported vehicles are a national security threat, clearing the way for President Donald Trump to impose tariffs as high as 25 percent, the White House confirmed Friday in a proclamation signed by the president.

The White House said Friday that Trump's proclamation directs U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer "to negotiate agreements to address the national security threat, which is causing harm to the American automobile industry" within 180 days. Absent such agreements, the White House said Trump "will determine whether and what further action needs to be taken."

The confirmation of the Commerce Department's findings is the culmination of months of concern for domestic and foreign-owned automakers who argued vehemently against such a declaration.

"Everybody in this industry is opposed to this action," John Bozzella, CEO of the Association of Global Automakers, which lobbies for foreign-owned automakers in Washington, said in an interview with The Detroit News.

"You can't find anybody in this big broad industry who is in favor of this action," Bozzella continued. "This is not about 'gee, this is a concern for international manufacturers."

Trump has framed the investigation into the national security impact of imported vehicles as a bid to protect American auto workers, who may crucial to his success in industrial midwestern states like Michigan in his upcoming re-election bid in 2020.

"The rapid application of commercial breakthroughs in automobile technology is necessary for the United States to retain competitive military advantage and meet new defense requirements," he said in the proclamation.

"Important innovations are occurring in the areas of engine and powertrain technology, electrification, lightweighting, advanced connectivity, and autonomous driving," the proclamation continued. The United States defense industrial base depends on the American-owned automotive sector for the development of technologies that are essential to maintaining our military superiority."

Bozzella said tariffs on imported vehicles and parts that have been proposed by Trump would devastate the entire U.S. auto industry

"More than half the vehicles purchased in the U.S. have international nameplates," he said. "Half the vehicles built here by American workers are the result of international investment.

"Look at Cruze Automation," he continued, referencing the San Francisco, Calif.-based autonomous car company that was acquired by GM in 2016 and later invested in by Honda Motor Co. "That's a U.S. based innovator developing self-driving technology. GM is heavily invested in Cruze. So is Honda. That's how this industry works."

Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist and senior director of industry insights for Cox Automotive, agreed, saying Trump's heavy reliance on tariffs in trade negotiations is hampering automakers ability to plan for long-term investments.

"The industry can't do anything until they know what the president's policies are going to be," he said, noting that Trump is known to mercurial in trade negotiations and he will be facing voters again in a year and a half.

"There's no guarantee that whatever he decides is going to stay in place," Chesbrough concluded.

