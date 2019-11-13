Santa Cruz Crossover Truck Concept (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor Co. will enter the U.S. pickup market with a new vehicle built at an existing plant in Alabama, expanding its lineup to better appeal to American consumers ditching sedans for trucks and SUVs.

The South Korean company said Wednesday it will invest $410 million at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, its factory in Montgomery, adding 200 jobs to start making the vehicle in 2021. While Hyundai has billed the model, called Santa Cruz, a “compact utility vehicle,” it features an open truck bed.

Hyundai debuted the Santa Cruz as a concept nearly five years ago and has hinted in recent months that it planned to produce the vehicle in the U.S. The company’s Alabama plant, which started producing cars in 2005, already employs roughly 3,000 workers making the Elantra and Sonata sedans.

