Cerberus at the Gates of Hell (Michigan). The 2020 Honda Civic Type R has a big mouth for better air flow as well as a telltale scoop on the hood. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Honda Civic Type R in its natural habitat — roaming the twisted roads of Hell, Michigan with excellent handling, power — and a fearsome visage. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne took the 2020 Honda Civic Type R to Hell (Michigan) to play. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For about $38,000, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R features a loaded interior of bolstered, red, carbon seats, Level 2 autonomous driving/adaptive cruise control, Alcantara steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and more. Only blind-spot assist and heated seats are conspicuously missing. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
R is for race. The 2020 Honda Civic Type R is instantly recognizable for its big rear wing — which will generate 66 pounds of downforce at 120-plus mpg for better high speed stability. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The beast within. The 2020 Honda Civic Type R features a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 306 horsepower and available torque throughout the 7,000 RPM rev range. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Honda Civic Type R is at home on twisty roads — like those found in Hell, Michigan — with its tight handling, limited slip differential and 306 horsepower. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
New for 2020. The 2020 Honda Civic Type R gains some minor tweaks like body-colored gills and 13 percent better grille area to feed the powerful engine within. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Take out. The 2020 Honda Civic Type R is small enough to maneuver in downtown Ann Arbor for a pickup sandwich (see bag on roof) at Zingerman's, yet roomy enough inside to eat on the fly. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Honda's excellent ergonomics are visible even in the wild red interior of the 2020 Honda Civic Type R. The console is configurable, and there is even hidden space for phone charging ahead of the shifter. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Take me away. The 2020 Honda Civic Type R features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto app compatibility for excellent navigation to the closest twisty roads. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Honda Civic Type R hatchback allows excellent utility — and the pullover shade is an ingenious, easy way to protect valuables in the back. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Rad vs. past. The 2006 Honda Civic Si, left, and 2020 Honda Civic Type R contrast the Civic's evolution in styling. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Honda Civic Type R comes with three modes — Comfort, Sport and Race. Race is the most aggressive, with a throatier engine pitch, tightened ride, downshift rev match and dialed-back traction control. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Along Doyle Road in Livingston County, the balanced, 306-horse 2020 Honda Civic Type R stuck to the road like Velcro. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Honda Civic Type R looks like a drawer-full of knives. The car is adorned with aero tweaks compared to the standard Civic. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Honda Civic Type R also comes with the roomiest rear seat in class so you can share your high-speed rollercoaster ride with passengers. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Like Cerberus, the three-headed hound from Hell, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R is recognizable by its three exhaust pipes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The unmistakable profile of the 2020 Honda Civic Type R outside the Hell Saloon in Hell, Michigan. The car is wider than the standard Civic, with bigger tires and significant suspension and steering upgrades, not to mention double the horsepower. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Standard on the 2020 Honda Civic Type R: bolstered red seats. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Easy driver. The 2020 Honda Civic Type R may be a driver's car, but it also has a Level 2 autonomous driving system with adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist for easy long-distance driving. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
About 13,000 Type Rs have been sold. The 2020 Honda Civic Type R gets a console badge identifying its production number. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne is 6'5", but found the interior of the 2020 Honda Civic Type R a comfortable place to spend a day driving to Hell, Michigan and back. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Ready to go. Sport is the default drive mode in the 2020 Honda Civic Type R. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Sporty but useful. Unlike many performance cars, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R is obsessed with being a good daily driver. Clever storage abounds like this sub-cargo floor storage bin. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Honda Civic Type R gets two-piece rotors for better stopping ability. The car can stop from 70 mph in just 147 feet. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Honda Civic Type R features sticky, Continental Sport Contact 6 tires for better handling. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The rear seats of the 2020 Honda Civic Type R can be flattened for more cargo room. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The 2020 Honda Civic Type R has 306 horsepower, four doors, a hatchback, red seats, insane handling, the latest electronics and a rear wing the size of the Sopwith Camel. Sounds like heaven to me.

    So I took it to Hell.

    I’ve spent a lot of time traveling back and forth to Michigan’s devilish burg during the coronavirus clampdown. With the state’s best roads and unlikely name, Hell has always been a fun diversion. The North American Car of the Year jury used to hold our annual test there before we outgrew local facilities. Lunch meeting in Ann Arbor? I’ll detour on the way back to test a car’s limits.

    But with national vehicle test programs grounded by COVID-19, Hell has become my test loop to push a performance vehicle’s envelope. Is it comfortable on the two-hour round trip? Does it get good gas mileage? Have modern safety features like adaptive cruise-control? Does it inspire confidence on roller-coaster roads?

    Hell’s a fabulous all-around test. And a showcase for the $37,950 Civic Type R’s impressive all-around game of affordable speed, comfort and utility.

    At the end of a good workout this spring, I found but one weakness: With a healthy $3,175 price jump since it was introduced as a 2018 model, Type R has ceded ground to the $37,884 Subaru WRX STI and $30,675 Hyundai Veloster N for pocket-rocket affordability.

    Nail the imperturbable R over Hankerd Road’s heaving high-speed blind turns and you’ll swear it’s Velcroed to the pavement, so flat is its chassis. The only limit to the sports car’s speed was my fear of cresting a brow to find one of Michigan’s finest in a squad car (their presence ubiquitous in these COVID times).

    But before I get too deep into Hell’s twisties, a quick primer on the Type R.

    When Honda took the 10th-generation $20,806 2015 Civic to Germany’s Nurburgring race track to benchmark against the Audi A3, the Type R was the ultimate goal. King Civic offers top-of-class room, features and handling across a vast lineup that includes sedan, Sport hatchback, Si performance coupe — and then peaks at the Type R. It’s like watching the evolution of Michael Jordan from high school star to six-time NBA champion.

    New for 2020, the Type R brings significant upgrades like standard Honda Sensing (adaptive cruise-control, lane-keep assist, emergency braking), which helps explain the price hike. And it adds minor tweaks like a new front spoiler, suede steering wheel and body-colored fascia gills.

    They were minor tweaks because the Type R is hardly modest. The body is smeared with goth makeup: black grille, black wheels, black window trim.

    My black ’n’ Championship White menace looked like it had been assembled from a drawer-full of knives. Sharp angles were everywhere from its front splitter fangs to its rocker panels to the twin shark-fin endplates that held the rear wing. Type R telegraphs its road-carving abilities.

    Open the door and the red bolstered seats warn this thing is devil’s spawn. Yet as I set out on my journey to Hell, the Type R felt more Civic than R-rated. Despite a hungry bark at startup that exhales through a trio of center-mounted exhaust pipes, the Type R is quite civilized to drive in Comfort mode. (I’ll get to other, more aggressive modes in a bit). Adaptive cruise is standard, even with a manual transmission.

    At stoplights I had to blip the engine a couple of times to make sure the engine hadn’t stalled, so quiet is the idle. And while the ride is expectedly firm, Mrs. Payne found the R’s roomy, thoughtful interior a laudable travel companion (even as she feared how quickly it could turn, Hyde-like, into a highway heathen).

    Civic’s infotainment commands trail recent segment entries like the Nissan Sentra and Subaru Impreza, but standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto neutralize that advantage in a jiffy. I plugged in my phone and told Google Assistant to take me to Hell. Who needs a fancy-pants premium navigation system?

    The hatchback’s utility is self-explanatory (a big reason SUVs are so popular today), but Civic goes a step further. It adds sub-cargo storage and a pull-across shade to conceal items in the cargo bay that makes the common snap-on shade seem needlessly complicated. That thoughtfulness is matched up front by a configurable console of sliding cupholders and cubbies.

    My first hot-hatch was a cramped two-door VW GTI. But the Type R rocket ship has 1.5 inches more rear legroom than a midsize Acura TLX luxury sedan, for goodness sake, while weighing 500 pounds less with 16 more horsepower.

    The Type R’s lightweight 3,121 pounds was evident as I assaulted the Exit 148A clover leaf upon exiting I-96 for U.S. 23 South.

    Despite roads slicked by spring rain, Type R danced around the 180-degree downhill turn, its chassis flat as a pancake. As I dialed in more throttle, the front-wheel drive system predictably pushed. But when the road surface unexpectedly changed from concrete to greasy asphalt — briefly causing the R to skitter laterally — there was no nervous tail wag like a rear-wheel drive car.

    Flattening the throttle onto Route 23, the heretofore quiet cabin erupted. I had dialed the mode-select switch to Race (what did you think R stood for?) and the 2.0-liter turbo-4 roared with hunger. Its 295-pound feet of torque might have ripped the front tires out of their fenders were it not for modern electronics and clever suspension engineering.

    Exiting slippery turns in second gear, I could easily get wheelspin, but R never felt out of sorts. The notchy, manual box is the best thing this side of a Porsche, and the tranny automatically rev-matched on downshifts so I didn’t fuss with heel-and-toe.

    All this capability in a $38,000 package. Sure you want a smaller 306-horse Audi S3 for $10,000 more? Subaru STI, however, will match Type R’s price, while also packing impressive standard features. With all-wheel drive (a $2,000 value), the Subie puts the power down better in slick conditions while offering similar horsepower and interior room. As the ’Ru moves toward a 2022 model with an estimated 400 horsepower, the Type R will be challenged.

    For now, though, there’s no beating a hot hatch for convenience. It makes a trip to Hell heavenly.

    2020 Honda Civic Type R

    Vehicle type: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, 5-passenger hatchback

    Price: $37,950, including $955 destination charge 

    Powerplant: 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline 4-cylinder

    Transmission: 6-speed manual

    Weight: 3,121 pounds

    Power: 306 horsepower, 295 pound-feet torque

    Performance: 0-60 mph, 5.0 seconds (Car and Driver); top speed, 170 mph

    Fuel economy: EPA est. mpg: 22 city/28 highway/25 combined

    Report card

    Highs: Insane grip for a FWD car; modern amenities for daily driving

    Lows: Boy-racer styling not for everyone; price up from $34,800 in 2018

    Overall: ★★★★

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

