Eight more German VW employees are charged over diesel scandal

Karin Matussek

Bloomberg

German prosecutors charged another eight Volkswagen AG employees over the five-year-old diesel emissions scandal.

The managers and engineers were indicted on charges they engaged in fraud and other crimes between 2006 and 2015, German prosecutors said Wednesday. High-ranking managers are among the defendants, who weren’t identified.

The charges are related to allegations that the company manipulated diesel engines to meet emissions standards around the globe. At least 25 VW employees have been charged in the U.S. and Germany.

“By marketing the wrong test results, the company’s sales were influenced – as were the bonus payments of the accused,” prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said in a statement. “A technically more elaborate and more expensive engine meeting the emission limits would have sold badly.”

About 9 million diesel cars equipped with illegal software have been sold in Europe and the U.S., according to the Braunschweig probe. VW settled the part of the investigation in 2018 by paying 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The defendants, who are between 50 and 70 years old, helped implement a defeat device in cars or failed to block it.

The scandal has cost the world’s largest automaker more than 30 billion euros so far and legal proceedings from disgruntled investors and customers are poised to drag on for years.