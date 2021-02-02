Daimler is near decision to examine IPO of truck unit

Eyk Henning, Ruth David and Christoph Rauwald

Bloomberg

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, is nearing a decision to formally move ahead with a potential initial public offering of its massive heavy-truck unit, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The German group’s supervisory board is set to meet Wednesday and discuss whether to pursue a separate listing of the business, according to the people. Daimler could sell a minority stake in the unit through an IPO as soon as the second half of the year if it decides to proceed, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Any deal would be one of the year’s biggest German share sales and would build on Daimler’s move in late 2019 to adopt a new corporate structure giving more independence to its main divisions. Investors have been urging Daimler for years to consider a separate listing of the trucks division, one of the world’s largest producers of commercial vehicles.

Daimler’s truck unit could be worth about 29 billion euros ($35 billion) if valued at multiples similar to Volvo AB, according to Deutsche Bank AG. Still, the business would need to substantially improve its returns for that to be justified, Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a January report.

The deliberations on a potential listing are ongoing and there’s no certainty Daimler will decide to proceed, the people said. A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment.

Daimler officials have ruled out a complete sale of individual divisions but kept the door open to a partial listing of the trucks unit. The business sells more heavy-duty trucks annually than global rivals, though its returns have for years trailed peers such as Sweden’s Volvo.

German rival Volkswagen AG pushed through an IPO of its Traton SE trucks unit in 2019, and the business now has a market value of about 11.6 billion euros. Traton agreed last year to acquire Navistar International Corp. to challenge Daimler and Volvo in North America, the industry’s biggest source of profits.

Daimler’s truck division contributed 40.2 billion euros of revenue in 2019, according to the company’s annual report. It sold 488,521 vehicles worldwide and generated 2.46 billion euros in earnings before interest and taxes that year. While the North American Freightliner brand posts robust profits, the European operations have gone through multiple rounds of restructuring.