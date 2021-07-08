Toyota stops donations to election objectors after PAC takes ads out against company

Washington — Toyota Motor Corp. will no longer donate to members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election in January, the company said Thursday, after facing blowback over corporate contributions.

The move follows an announcement earlier in the day that The Lincoln Project, a political action committee founded by Republicans to help defeat former President Donald Trump, would be releasing a series of advertisements directed at companies that donated to policymakers who opposed certifying the election on Jan. 6, beginning with Toyota.

Like many other companies, Toyota announced it would temporarily withhold and review PAC donations after Trump supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol building and after 147 Republicans objected to the Electoral College results from select states later that evening.

But the company's PAC resumed donations to some of those members as early as Feb. 4 with a donation to Rep. Alex Mooney, R-West Virginia, according to campaign finance filings. The company went on to donate a total of $56,000 to Mooney and 37 other Republicans who opposed certifying the results, according to an analysis by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit ethics watchdog group.

Other corporate donors included Boeing, Koch Industries, Lockheed Martin, Walmart, PNC, U.S. Bancorp and more.

"The Lincoln Project will not sit by and watch as companies like Toyota — companies that have benefited from America’s economic strength and freedom — give money to politicians who are working to overthrow that same system," Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen said in a statement Thursday morning. "This is no longer a fight between two political parties or entrenched interests. It is no less than a fight to preserve American democracy."

The Lincoln Project ad aimed at Toyota is slated to be the first in a series that would run in markets relevant to the company it's targeting, the organization said. The Toyota ad would run on Fox Business and CNBC in Plano, Texas, near the company's American headquarters and in New York City, and digitally near the top 20 Toyota dealerships in the U.S. Comcast in Washington, D.C., declined to air the commercial, arguing it didn't meet their guidelines, t

Hours later, Toyota announced it would change course and stop the donations.

"Toyota is committed to supporting and promoting actions that further our democracy. Our company has long-standing relationships with Members of Congress across the political spectrum, especially those representing our U.S. operations," spokesperson Edwar Lewis told The Detroit News via email.

"Our bipartisan PAC equally supports Democrats and Republicans running for Congress. In fact, in 2021, the vast majority of the contributions went to Democrats and Republicans who supported the certification of the 2020 election. We understand that the PAC decision to support select Members of Congress who contested the results troubled some stakeholders. We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, we have decided to stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election."

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to a request from The News as to whether it will pull the ads after Toyota's reversal, and declined to comment on what companies it plans to target.

Spokesperson RC Di Mezzo told The News via email: "The best I can say is: We're just getting warmed up."

