Toyota highlights its remade 2022 Tundra at Motor Bella

Pontiac — Toyota Motor Corp. used the opening Tuesday of the Detroit Automobile Dealers Association's Motor Bella to showcase the next generation of its full-size Tundra pickup truck.

The Japanese automaker revealed the 2022 model Sunday on NBC and online.

The new Tundra is the first Toyota truck to offer a hybrid powertrain, and only the second to feature a multi-link rear suspension with coil springs.

It also drops the longstanding V-8 powerplant with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 that pumps out 389 horsepower. A hybrid option boosts the number of ponies to 437. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard; towing capacity is 12,000 pounds.

Other features include an aluminum reinforced composite bed, available in 5.5, 6.5, and 8.1-foot lengths. Four-door Double and CrewMax cabs are available.

The new Tundra will go on sale later this year.

