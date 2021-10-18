Toyota seat cushion helps prevent accelerator, brake mix-ups

Japan Times

Toyota Motor Corp. has begun selling a seat cushion that is intended to reduce car accidents caused by mistakenly pressing the accelerator instead of the brake.

The cushion supports safe driving by maintaining proper driving posture. It keeps the legs from opening too wide, which is said to be one of the causes of such errors.

The cushion is placed on the car seat and has raised sides to support the thighs. The design means that the foot naturally move toward the brake.

The cushions, which went on sale Friday, are compatible with 43 Toyota models. Two types are available: a knit material for $38 (4,290 yen) and a suede-like material for $54 (6,160 yen). The product will be sold at Toyota dealers throughout Japan.