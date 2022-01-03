Mercedes' sleek, electric Vision EQXX concept claims 620-mile range

Mercedes kicked off the new year Monday with its Vision EQXX concept, a long-range electric halo vehicle for the German brand.

The aerodynamic EQXX packs a similar-size battery as Mercedes’ current, full-size production EQS sedan into a compact chassis about the size of the entry-level, gas-powered Mercedes CLA Class. Introduced ahead of this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, EQXX is also stuffed with a full-dash infotainment screen and virtuous, sustainable materials prized by green customers.