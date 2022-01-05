Vietnam’s VinFast pledges to ditch gas-powered cars in a year

Nguyen Kieu Giang

Bloomberg

VinFast will stop making gas-powered autos by the end of 2022 -- just two-and-a-half years after the first ones rolled off the company’s northern Vietnam assembly lines -- as it ramps up global sales of electric SUVs with plans for EV factories in the U.S. and Germany.

The company will focus exclusively on electric vehicles because it presents VinFast a big opportunity in a nascent market, said Le Thi Thu Thuy, vice chairwoman of Vingroup JSC, the parent company of VinFast.