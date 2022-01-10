China's consumers risk FOMO as electric cars' popularity soars
Bloomberg
Welcome to 2022 from Beijing. After the explosive growth last year in China's EV market, what could this year have in store for consumers?
The short answer: more of the same. Sales — which more than doubled last year and should end up topping 3 million once December’s figures are added — are forecast to almost double again to 6 million, according to the China Passenger Car Association. New-energy vehicles, which include electric cars, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell autos, will account for about one in five of new car sales.