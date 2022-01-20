Toyota COVID disruptions deepen with expanded plant halts

River Davis

Bloomberg

Toyota Motor Corp. expanded automobile production halts as rising COVID-19 cases impact its suppliers and operations in Japan, adding to disruptions over in China where a key factory has been shut for more than a week to comply with the country’s mass testing efforts.

All combined, production halts will reduce the automaker’s output for January by around 47,000 vehicles, a spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday. The latest suspensions — caused by COVID-impacted suppliers and semicondcutor shortages — will hit as many as 21 assembly lines at 11 factories over a span of three days this month, according to the company.