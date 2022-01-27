Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi reboot their alliance for the electric age

Stefan Nicola
Bloomberg

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi presented a joint $26 billion (23 billion-euro) electrification plan on Thursday as the struggling Franco-Japanese auto alliance tries to prove it's still a force to reckon with.

The push entails rolling out 35 new battery-powered cars by the end of the decade across five common manufacturing platforms. It relies on burden-sharing when it comes to developing new technologies such as next-generation batteries, automated-driving features and software.

