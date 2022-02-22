Volkswagen plans IPO of Porsche to ignite EV shift momentum

Christoph Rauwald

Bloomberg

Volkswagen is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent's valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles.

VW's preferred shares surged as much as 10% after the announcement Tuesday on a possible IPO outline between the carmaker and Porsche Automobil Holding, a company controlled by the billionaire Porsche and Piech owner family. The tentative plan, which is estimated to value the sports car brand at up to $96 billion (85 billion euros), would reverse a tumultuous takeover of Porsche more than a decade ago and signals the extent of the upheaval sweeping the industry.