VW keeps Porsche IPO on the table amid market volatility

Christoph Rauwald and Monica Raymunt

Bloomberg

Volkswagen AG said it will continue to explore an initial public offering of the German manufacturer’s Porsche sportscar brand as markets are roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A listing could happen at the earliest in the fourth quarter, VW Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said Friday. The plan comes on the heels of the fighting in Ukraine, which has sparked volatility across world markets and concerns of higher energy prices.