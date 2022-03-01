VW, BMW to idle plants on parts shortages from Ukraine

Monica Raymunt and Wilfried Eckl-Dorna

Bloomberg

BMW joined Volkswagen in warning of production outages because Russia's war in Ukraine is disrupting car-parts supplies from the country.

VW will idle some production lines at its facility in Wolfsburg, Germany — the world's largest car plant — next week before a broader shutdown the following week, the company said Tuesday. BMW said in a separate statement it expects temporary shutdowns because of parts shortages, and announced it will suspend vehicle exports as well as local assembly in Russia because of the invasion.