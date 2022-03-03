Toyota, Honda join growing auto industry retreat from Russia

Angus Whitley

Bloomberg

Japan's biggest carmakers joined the widening global corporate pullback from Russia, following the likes of Ford and Exxon Mobil, which have chosen not to do business there after invasion of Ukraine.

Toyota said it is halting production at its plant in St. Petersburg from Friday, and will halt vehicle shipments to Russia. Nissan, Honda and Subaru will stop exports of cars and motorcycles to the nation, while Mazda is suspending shipments of parts to a plant in Russia, the Nikkei reported.