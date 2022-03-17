Toyota pushes ahead with production schedule despite hurdles

River Davis

Bloomberg

Toyota Motor aims to assemble about 800,000 vehicles globally on average per month in the April-June quarter, up from a year earlier but short of the carmaker's plans to make up for lost production due to the pandemic and chip shortages.

Factories are operating at normal levels but not to an extent that will let the automaker recover lost output over the past year, purchasing Chief Kazunari Kumakura said Thursday. Toyota manufactured an average of about 750,000 vehicles per month during the April-June period a year earlier.