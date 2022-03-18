Porsche to broaden battery-powered lineup with 718 Boxster

Monica Raymunt

Porsche will turn the 718 Boxster into an exclusively electric model from 2025 as the sports-car maker's returns on the successful Taycan improve.

The Volkswagen luxury unit will also offer a hybrid version of the iconic 911, it said Friday. The manufacturer, whose parent is preparing an initial public offering of the brand, expects electric models to be just as profitable as combustion engine vehicles in about two to three years, according to Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke.