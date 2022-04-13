Hyundai Ioniq 5 electrifies at World Car Awards

New York — Hundai Motor Company’s first electric vehicle, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, pulled a hat trick at the 2022 World Car Awards, bringing home trophies for World Design, Electric and overall Car of the Year awards.

With global economies from Europe to China targeting the end of gas-fired automobiles, this year’s finalists were all EVs, with the Ioniq 5 beating out the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6 for World Car.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul kicked off the awards, promising that New York state will soon follow global economies in eliminating the internal combustion engine. “The assault on this planet will finally stop,” she said from Javits Convention Center on New York City’s west side. “In 2035, all new cars sold in New York will be electric.”

The Ioniq 5 has won praise for its innovative packaging as well as its sharp, sci-fi styling. The compact crossover with a longer wheelbase than Hyundai’s three-row Palisade SUV features a range of up to 303 miles on a full charge. With its big battery located below the passenger compartment, the Ioniq 5 opens up vast interior space for leg and cargo room.

Based on similar skateboard platforms, the Mach-E and EV6 are also the first all-electric efforts from their respective manufacturers.

Judged by some 100 journalists from across the globe, the World Car of the Year Awards traditionally kick of the New York show. Other winners this year include the electric Audi e-Tron GT for best performance car and the Mercedes EQS — both exotic, six-figure electric sedans.

In a nod to affordability — and to the embattled gas engine — the wee Toyota Yaris Cross (which is not sold in the U.S.) won for World Urban Car.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.