Why Volkswagen wants to be relevant in America again

Stefan Nicola

Bloomberg

For years, Volkswagen's poor performance in the U.S. fueled debate among the company's managers about whether Europe's biggest carmaker should simply pack up and leave.

According to Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess, that's no longer remotely an option.

"We are going nowhere," Diess said in a recent interview with CBS's "60 Minutes." "No, we have to come back in the U.S. We have to become relevant in the U.S. And we are in the right way."