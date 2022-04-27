Mercedes earnings climb as high-end models fetch higher prices

William Wilkes

Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz expects healthy auto returns this year as the German luxury-car maker navigates persisting supply-chain snarls by raising prices for its top-end models.

Mercedes shipped fewer cars in the first quarter yet auto revenue climbed 8% — largely because of rising sticker prices and shifting output to higher-margin models including its flagship S-Class sedan and G-Class sport utility vehicle. The company now sees carmaking returns at the higher end of its guidance.