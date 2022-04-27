Toyota tops annual sales goal with second-highest total ever

River Davis

Bloomberg

Toyota topped its sales target for the recently ended fiscal year, a positive sign ahead of the carmaker's earnings announcement next month, although analysts warn of a potentially challenging year ahead.

Toyota sold 903,031 vehicles in March, the automaker said Wednesday, bringing the total to 9.51 million units for the business year through March, its second-highest annual figure ever. That's above the company's most recent goal to sell 9.4 million vehicles. Toyota produced 8.57 million vehicles in the period, broadly in line with its 8.5 million-unit forecast.