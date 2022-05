Siddharth Philip

Bloomberg

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is turning to a veteran executive who left the helm of Ferrari six years ago to turn around the British luxury-car maker.

Aston Martin named current board member Amedeo Felisa as chief executive officer to replace German manager Tobias Moers, who struggled with a slower-than-expected ramp-up of the 2.4 million-pound ($3 million) Valkyrie supercar.