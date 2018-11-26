GM closures to kill Impala, Volt, Cruze sedan
GM plans to undergo a restructuring plan that the automaker says will save $6 billion by 2020 - but to do so, it will have to kill some of its classic models.
The plants that will cease production next year are Detroit-Hamtramck, Warren Transmission, Lordstown Assembly in Ohio, Oshawa Assembly in Ontario and Baltimore Operations in Maryland. Work will stop, but plants will not officially close. The future of those facilities will be determined during 2019 negotiations with the United Auto Workers.
GM said the plants ceasing production in 2019 will also signal the end of the products made there.
Oshawa is the only plant building the Cadillac XTS sedan. Detroit-Hamtramck and Oshawa are the only plants building the Chevy Impala. Detroit-Hamtramck is the only producer of the Cadillac CT6, Chevy Volt and Buick LaCrosse as well. Lordstown only makes the Chevy Cruze sedan; the hatchback model is made in Mexico.
