Buy Photo Rev. Charles Williams II, president of the Michigan chapter of the National Action Network, said the group is calling for a moratorium on Detroit tax abatements following General Motors Co.'s announcement last week that it is idling Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly. (Photo: Breana Noble / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Local chapters of a grassroots civil rights organization led by the Rev. Al Sharpton are calling for a moratorium on tax abatements.

In the wake of General Motors Co.'s restructuring announcement last week that would affect 14,300 workers and idle five North American plants, the Detroit and Michigan chapters of the National Action Network said they will focus their efforts on the city charter commission to ban property tax breaks for businesses.

The groups' leaders say the incentives have led to too many broken promises and that the community needs to figure out a better way to attract investments that will benefit the entirety of Detroit.

"Cities are being pimped and prostituted by corporations who've got billions of dollars in their coffers. It doesn't make any sense," said the Rev. Charles Williams II, president of the network's Michigan chapter. "I don't believe the city of Detroit should get on its knees and start begging General Motors."

The Detroit automaker said it will unallocate two plants in Michigan by the end of 2019, including Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly. NAN leaders said the plant received $440 million in tax breaks when it opened in 1985, but that was across GM's plant modernization plan announced in 1980, according to The New York Times. Detroit-Hamtramck was expected to receive $200 million in site assistance and at least $120 million in tax abatements across federal, state and local governments.

In 2017, according to city records, the plant contributed $220,475 in taxes to Detroit. According to the automaker, the plant's wages totaled more than $139 million and contribute state income tax of more than $25 million.

GM's news came one day before the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a 30-year, $207 million tax break for Ford Motor Co. to build its 1.2 million-square-foot Corktown campus anchored by Michigan Central Station. The city of Detroit previously had granted the Dearborn automaker $27 million in tax abatements over 12 years for the project.

NAN members said the tax breaks take away from education, fire, infrastructure and police.

"We have to start understanding that the trickle-down effect doesn't work nationally, and it doesn't work locally either," said Ryan Mack, president of Optimum Capital Management LLC. "What we're saying is the bill has to come due some time. It's no more giving these people these tax cuts, while the people have to pay taxes."

The futures of the plants GM will idle will be determined during negotiations with the United Automotive Workers next year.

Williams said when the City Council returns to session, it will encourage its members to reject tax abatements and sign an ordinance. If those efforts are unsuccessful, NAN will go to the people and seek to put an initiative on the ballot.

Initiatives such as the community benefits program that voters approved in 2016, Williams said, have proved to be a disappointment because the agreements between developers and community members lack enforcement.

Williams said the city instead should explore other ideas such as tax breaks in the form of loans that companies must pay back. He also proposed tax abatements for residents who pay their taxes for a certain amount of years.

"General Motors says they've made a good business decision and they have to do what they have to do," Williams said. "Thank you, General Motors, because you have now educated us. The city of Detroit has to make good business decisions, and we have to do what we have to do."

William Davis, president of the network's Detroit chapter who also leads the Detroit Active Retiree Association, said the tax abatements take away from former city workers.

"We've lost our insurance and our health care," Davis said. "Companies promise they're going to do this or that, but they frequently don't."

Valerie Glenn-Simons, 68, of Detroit is the spouse of a city retiree: "None of the money from these companies ever goes back to retirees. They need to pay us back."

Eddie People, 73, of Detroit is a Ford Motor Co. retiree. He said last week's announcement was another broken promise as layoffs loom and the possibility of plant closures persists.

"They say it's not personal," People said. "But they're taking food out of their children's mouths. How much more personal can that be?"

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2018/12/03/national-action-network-detroit-tax-abatements-gm-restructuring/2191127002/